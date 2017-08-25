46 évesen meghalt a rommá gyúrt testépítő

Életét vesztette pénteken Rich Piana amerikai testépítő, közölte felesége, Sarah az Instagram-oldalán.
I’m in tears writing this that @1dayumay has just passed away. I can barely believe this… I am so saddened & heartbroken that he didn’t make it. I just want to say THANK YOU Rich for teaching me so much about life, whether it was the easy or the hard way. We had our ups and downs but we sure had an awesome time in each other’s presence along with us fighting through some dark times together. You truly touched many people’s heart and helped so many!!! It inspired me in many ways to see the huge impact you had on people all over the world. Not many people know that me and him are STILL legally married till this day despite all rumors. I have NOTHING to gain by saying that but want everyone to know the truth. I know that people say stuff on social media but I truly am not the “bad” person people think I am. I actually saved Rich’s life 1 time before, glad I was there for him at that time. Rich, I hope you feel better now in heaven and that you’re up there healthy, smiling & telling everyone “how it is, being REAL & doing your thing”. Rest In Peace my dear husband. #GoneButNeverForgotten #RichPiana #RIP 😢 🙏🏼❤️. P.S. I want to wish my deepest condolence to Chanel @c_no5 and thanking her for being there for him, loving him & showing him support. You’re an angel. We will all miss him so much, may his soul & spirit Rest In Peace Forever🙏🏼. XOXO Sara Piana. . . . #Repost @1dayumay (@get_repost) ・・・ Great weekend together @sara.piana and I had some nice time together since we didn’t film the Bigger By The Day videos over the weekend!! It was some much needed quality time together!! Your time is everything and make sure you spend it right it’s something you can’t get back! #welcometoourworld #whateverittakes #livinthedream #loveitkillit #1dayumay #richpiana #queenofbeautykingofbeast #love #whateverittakes
Könnyek közt írom le, hogy Rich elment. Nem tudom felfogni. Csak annyit tudok mondani, köszönöm Rich, hogy ilyen sokat megtanítottál nekem az életről, akár könnyű, akár nehéz volt az út odáig
– fogalmazott.
A 46 éves férfit augusztus 10-én szállították kórházba otthonából. Párja épp a haját nyírta, amikor összeesett.
Egy hete a nő közösségi oldalára feltöltött egy fotót, melyen mesterséges kómában tartott szerelme kezét fogja a kórházban.
The world wide outpouring to send Rich voicemails and messages to have played or read to him is overwhelming!❤ We can’t thank you all enough for your continued support during this time. To those who have been so respectful and come to his defense when others have been disgusting excuses for human beings -THANK YOU! The only update I’m permitted to give at this time is that he is alive, he is ok, and the excellent medical professionals here as well as myself and his close loved ones are doing all we can to get him back to a full recovery. Please continue to remain patient and respectful. This is a very stressful time for Rich and everyone around him so please understand if we’re quiet it’s with good reason. #myoneandonly #richpiana #loveofmylife #whateverittakes #love #strength #prayersforpiana #positive #5percenters #respect #loyalty #positivevibes #positivevibesonly @1dayumay
Rich Piana többszörös bajnok testépítő volt, tavaly ő nyerte a rangos Mr. California versenyt is.
Több mint egymillió követője volt az Instagramon, de az elmúlt években már inkább különböző üzletei építésére koncentrált, rendszeresen szerepelt különböző TV-műsorokban.
Rich 11 éves korától foglalkozott a testépítéssel, 15 évesen már versenyzett, 18 évesen pedig aktívan elkezdett szteroidozni. Versenytársai gyakran figyelmeztették, hogy ne injekciózza annyit magát.
Haláláig megközelítőleg kétmillió dolláros vagyonra tett szert.
