07.04. - Ulrik

felhőtlen26°C
  • 308 Ft
  • $ 271 Ft
Élet-Stílus

Végre egy lány, aki megmutatja, hogyan hitetik el az Instagramon a nők, hogy rengeteget fogytak és tökéletes a testük

24.hu
24.hu

2017. 07. 04. 14:33

Korábban a témában:

Az internet és az Instagram ma már gyakorlatilag arról szól, hogy mindenki érezze szarul magát, aki nem úgy néz ki, mint a többiek.

Ez a vélemény persze elég erősen le van sarkosítva, de tény: hatalmas gondot okoz az, hogy rengeteg lány és fiú hamis idolokhoz méri magát. A pózokból, az álságosságból és a manipulált képekből azonban már egyre többeknek van elege. És ezzel nincs is semmi baj, sőt! Lehet, hogy előbb vagy utóbb el fog jutni az internetes társadalom arra a pontra, hogy mindenkit úgy fognak elfogadni, amilyen,

így talán kevesebb tizenéves fog azon szorongani, hogy elég vékony-e a csípője, vagy elég lapos-e a hasa.

Millie Smith az a saját profilján rengeteget tett azért, hogy lerántsa a leplet a tökéletes pózokról. A fiatal nő megmutatta, hogy hogyan tűnnek tökéletesen vékonynak azok a combok. Millie teste teljesen átlagos, így a pózolás és a nyugodt állapot közötti különbség még jobban látható a képein.

Íme, néhány igen szemléletes példa, a különbséget nem nagyon kell magyarázni:

Same girl, same day, same time. 〰 With a camera angle and clothing I can change my body into something that society would deem more acceptable than the photo on the right. 〰 Recently insta was voted as the most damaging app to body image/self esteem. That’s not ok. 〰 The media constantly wants us to be more filtered, more posed, more flexed. Making us ashamed, afraid and resentful of our bodies, our natural vessel. 〰 We compare ourselves to these images of posed, strategically taken photos. Comparing yourself is a thief of your joy/self love and even more so when you’re comparing aesthetics to images that aren’t reality. 〰 Both these photos are beautiful . Both these photos are worthy. However only one of these photos is truly me, comfortable and naturally loving myself… 〰 Get rid of accounts that make you feel negative, get rid of people in your life that don’t make you feel happy, loved and beautiful. Don’t let an all ruin your life. 💜💛💜

Milly Smith 💛🌻☀️👑 (@selfloveclubb) által megosztott bejegyzés, 2017. Jún 25., 11:14 PDT

 

Every time I log into Instagram I see some variation of fitness model posing with a booty pop. 〰 The expectations of women’s butts or what’s seen as attractive has been basically narrowed down to tiny waist, big, round butt with no cellulite. (I mean, fuck what’s ‘seen as attractive’ anyways but the pressure is real and affecting many) We see it everywhere ‘squat for the perfect booty’ ‘she squats bro’ URGH. 〰 The thing is… all butts are beautiful. Big Small Flat Round Cellulite Smaller than hips Bigger than hips Etc etc etc etc. Literally no exceptions. 〰 Our butts look different in different clothing, poses and underwear and that’s cool. 〰 Just remember, poses and filters make bodies look entirely different and cellulite is cute and normal. Don’t compare yourself to anyone.

Milly Smith 💛🌻☀️👑 (@selfloveclubb) által megosztott bejegyzés, 2017. Máj 6., 11:43 PDT

Via

vissza a címlapra

Kommentek

Legfrissebb videó mutasd mind

Nézd meg a legfrissebb cikkeinket a címlapon!
Megnézem
24-logo

Engedélyezi, hogy a 24.hu értesítéseket
küldjön Önnek a kiemelt hírekről?
Az értesítések bármikor kikapcsolhatók
a böngésző beállításaiban.

Nem kérem Engedélyezem