Végre egy lány, aki megmutatja, hogyan hitetik el az Instagramon a nők, hogy rengeteget fogytak és tökéletes a testük

Az internet és az Instagram ma már gyakorlatilag arról szól, hogy mindenki érezze szarul magát, aki nem úgy néz ki, mint a többiek.
Ez a vélemény persze elég erősen le van sarkosítva, de tény: hatalmas gondot okoz az, hogy rengeteg lány és fiú hamis idolokhoz méri magát. A pózokból, az álságosságból és a manipulált képekből azonban már egyre többeknek van elege. És ezzel nincs is semmi baj, sőt! Lehet, hogy előbb vagy utóbb el fog jutni az internetes társadalom arra a pontra, hogy mindenkit úgy fognak elfogadni, amilyen,
így talán kevesebb tizenéves fog azon szorongani, hogy elég vékony-e a csípője, vagy elég lapos-e a hasa.
Millie Smith az a saját profilján rengeteget tett azért, hogy lerántsa a leplet a tökéletes pózokról. A fiatal nő megmutatta, hogy hogyan tűnnek tökéletesen vékonynak azok a combok. Millie teste teljesen átlagos, így a pózolás és a nyugodt állapot közötti különbség még jobban látható a képein.
Íme, néhány igen szemléletes példa, a különbséget nem nagyon kell magyarázni:
Same girl, same day, same time. 〰 With a camera angle and clothing I can change my body into something that society would deem more acceptable than the photo on the right. 〰 Recently insta was voted as the most damaging app to body image/self esteem. That’s not ok. 〰 The media constantly wants us to be more filtered, more posed, more flexed. Making us ashamed, afraid and resentful of our bodies, our natural vessel. 〰 We compare ourselves to these images of posed, strategically taken photos. Comparing yourself is a thief of your joy/self love and even more so when you’re comparing aesthetics to images that aren’t reality. 〰 Both these photos are beautiful . Both these photos are worthy. However only one of these photos is truly me, comfortable and naturally loving myself… 〰 Get rid of accounts that make you feel negative, get rid of people in your life that don’t make you feel happy, loved and beautiful. Don’t let an all ruin your life. 💜💛💜
Every time I log into Instagram I see some variation of fitness model posing with a booty pop. 〰 The expectations of women’s butts or what’s seen as attractive has been basically narrowed down to tiny waist, big, round butt with no cellulite. (I mean, fuck what’s ‘seen as attractive’ anyways but the pressure is real and affecting many) We see it everywhere ‘squat for the perfect booty’ ‘she squats bro’ URGH. 〰 The thing is… all butts are beautiful. Big Small Flat Round Cellulite Smaller than hips Bigger than hips Etc etc etc etc. Literally no exceptions. 〰 Our butts look different in different clothing, poses and underwear and that’s cool. 〰 Just remember, poses and filters make bodies look entirely different and cellulite is cute and normal. Don’t compare yourself to anyone.
👏🏻YOUR BODY CHANGES AS YOU MOVE👏🏽 Literally just breathing in and out on this photo. . Our bodies aren't a posed still frame, they are an ocean of never ending ripple and movements. . What you see online is manipulated to.. 😓Fit a mould 😓To appear slimmer 😓To appear more worthy (No part of your body makes you less worthy btw) . ITS NOT REAL! In fact 99% of images you see are total BS!! Edited. Filtered. Photoshopped. Posed. Sucked in. Angles. . 👏🏿STOP COMPARING AND START LIVING👏🏽 . We are perfect as we are at every single angle! We are perfect in every pose. We are perfect whatever weight. We are perfect whatever shape. . 💜💛💜💛
