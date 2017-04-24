04.24. - György

A dog carries a placard as scientists and science enthusiasts take part in the 'March for Science' which celebrates the scientific method, in Westminster, central London on April 22, 2017, Earth Day. Thousands of people rallied in support for science in Europe and Australasia on April 22, ahead of a march in Washington, triggered by rising concern over populism and so-called alternative facts. / AFP PHOTO / Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS (Photo credit should read DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images)
Élet-Stílus

Kevés cukibb dolog van annál, mint amikor kutyák a tudományért mennek az utcára

24.hu

2017. 04. 24. 14:55

Több ezer ember gyűlt össze világszerte a Föld napján azért, hogy a March For Science nevű eseményen fejezze ki támogatását a tudományok iránt és tiltakozását Donald Trump tudományellenes nézetei ellen.

Sokan számára annyira fontos volt ez az esemény, hogy nem hagyták otthon háziállataikat sem.

Mutatjuk a tüntetések négylábú résztvevőit:

People take part in the March for Science in Los Angeles, California on April 22, 2017. The event which coincides with Earth Day was held in protest of President Donald Trump's environmental policies and his budget proposals to cut funding for scientific research. (Photo by Ronen Tivony/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Fotó: Getty Images
Dogs wearing signs during the March for Science in Los Angeles, California on April 22, 2017. The event which coincides with Earth Day was held in protest of President Donald Trump's environmental policies and his budget proposals to cut funding for scientific research. (Photo by Ronen Tivony/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Fotó: Getty Images

https://www.instagram.com/p/BTMllaUFI_c/

Some very good dogs who went to the #MarchForScience 🐕🌎 #sciencemarch #science #dogsofinsta #doggo

buzzfeednews (@buzzfeednews) által megosztott bejegyzés, 2017. Ápr 23., 07:52 PDT

🐶🌎🔬#marchforscience #earthday #doggo

leigh greaney (@occupy_octopi) által megosztott bejegyzés, 2017. Ápr 22., 08:03 PDT

#marchforsciencelasvegas #marchforscience #sciencebitch GET IT?

Adam Paul (@realadampaul) által megosztott bejegyzés, 2017. Ápr 22., 10:53 PDT

(Huffington Post)

Moszul, 2017. április 17. Amerikai katonák lövik az Iszlám Állam dzsihadista terrorszervezet állásait a front vonal közelében, az észak-iraki Moszul keleti városrészében 2017. április 17-én. (MTI/AP/Maya Alleruzzo)
