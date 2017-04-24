Kevés cukibb dolog van annál, mint amikor kutyák a tudományért mennek az utcára

Több ezer ember gyűlt össze világszerte a Föld napján azért, hogy a March For Science nevű eseményen fejezze ki támogatását a tudományok iránt és tiltakozását Donald Trump tudományellenes nézetei ellen.
Sokan számára annyira fontos volt ez az esemény, hogy nem hagyták otthon háziállataikat sem.
Mutatjuk a tüntetések négylábú résztvevőit:
PERIODIC TABLE DOG #marchforscience #London pic.twitter.com/Hz9E9Jipwo
— Rowan Hooper (@rowhoop) April 22, 2017
omg #marchforscience pic.twitter.com/mo8sRb7646
— Sarah Emerson (@SarahNEmerson) April 22, 2017
https://www.instagram.com/p/BTMllaUFI_c/
Supporting my hoomans today as they #marchforscience ✊ Mom is a biologist🔬, Dad works in horticulture🌱, but it shouldn’t matter what they do because science is for everyone 🌈 #littlescientist #babyactivist #marchforsciencehouston #htx #dogsofhouston #dogsoftexas #dogsofinstagram #dogsofinstaworld #dogsofig #dogsofinsta #dogdog
|24hu
