Egy évig nem szőrtelenített, így néz ki a teste most

Mikenas legújabb videójában arról beszél, hogy már gyerekkorában szőrös lába volt, ami miatt csúfolták, így tiniként állandóan borotválta a lábát, hogy szexinek érezhesse magát.
Nem mondom, hogy mindenkinek abba kéne hagynia a szőrtelenítést. Csupán azt, hogy találjuk meg, hogy mi tesz minket magabiztossá és törekedjünk arra. Ha az, hogy szőrös a hónaljunk vagy a lábunk, akkor mondjunk viszlátot a borotvának
– mondta, majd hozzátette: egyébként is rengeteg időt elvett minden zuhanyzásnál az, hogy csupasszá varázsolja magát.
Amin még jobban kiakadt, azok az általános iskolás elsősök, másodikosok és a harmadikosok, akik az úszásórán megjegyzéseket tettek a testére.
Olyan szőrös vagy, mint egy férfi!
Mikenasnak ez elég rosszul esett és mint mondta, el nem tudja képzelni, milyen kép él a fiatal gyerekek fejében.
“There is nothing more rare, nor more beautiful, than a woman being unapologetically herself; comfortable in her perfect imperfection. To me, that is the true essence of beauty.”~Steve Maraboli ✨ Not just woman, but everyone! Imagine if everyone just decided that today was the day they loved themselves and embraced every part of them selves. Accepting and loving your body and your “flaws” because you know they are what makes you who you are. If you are focused on being true to yourself in every moment, you are less concerned what others think, which will lead to peace of mind. When you have nothing to hide and you can freely be yourself, there is a profound peace/confidence you will emanate to the world that will inspire others. ✨I also just posted a new YouTube video on why I don’t shave my body hair and how it helped me(link in bio) #bodypositive #spreadlove #behappy #namaste #hairywomen #healing #healthylifestyle #selfcare #loveyourself #beyourself #bethechange #divine #inspireothers #inspirationalquotes #positivity #goodvibesonly #lifeisbeautiful #hairy #gratitude #weareone #higherconsciousness #freespirit #empowerment #smile #feelgood
