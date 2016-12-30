Fotósorozat: Evezősöket ilyen szépen még nem fényképezett senki

Canoe light painting with LEDs painting out image of a maple leaf. Taken in Algonquin Park. Single exposure, no Photoshop. #canoeing #canoe #lightpainting #longexposure #algonquinpark #paddling #paddlecanada #mapleleaf #LED #arduino #nikon #nikonphotography #d800

A photo posted by Stephen Orlando (@motionexposure) on Sep 27, 2016 at 11:32am PDT