Fotósorozat: Evezősöket ilyen szépen még nem fényképezett senki

A fotós a kajakok és kenuk evezőire színes LED-eket rögzített, így a hosszú záridővel készülő képeken az evezős csapásaiból gyönyörű minták alakulnak ki.
Maga a hajó sokszor nem s látszik a képeken, csak a fények húznak át egy festői tájon, így a látvány még földöntúlibbá válik.
A fotókat Orlando saját Instagram-oldalán is megosztja, innen szemezgettünk.
Really excited to show everyone my collaboration with four time Olympic kayaker Adam van Koeverden. Half of the proceeds from the sale of these prints will go to Project Canoe, canoe.org, a Toronto based charity that helps youth develop life skills through wilderness canoe trips. See the link in my profile to buy prints and support a great charity. I attached colour changing LED lights to Adam’s paddle and used a long exposure photograph to reveal the path of his paddle stroke. This photo is a single exposure and has not been manipulated in Photoshop. Since Adam is a dark object that’s moving, he’s not in the same spot long enough to show up in the photo until I illuminate him with a flash. #kayak #kayaking #lightpainting #longexposure #photography #torontoart #toronto #6ix #the6ix #paddle #paddling #ontario #olympics #canada
#thefloatingpiers project by @christojeanneclaude was amazing experience! This is a single 15second exposure of a kayak with an #LED light paddle paddling in front of the piers. Photoshop was not used. #kayak #longexposure #lightpainting #floatingpiers #italy #lagodiseo @wolfgangvolz @floatingpiers #paddle #paddling